CHICAGO (CBS)–Kanye West never ceases to surprise us with his big ideas–and, apparently, his big appetite–which he brought to Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant suburban Naperville Thursday.

A week after his bizarre White House press gathering followed by lunch with President Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian’s husband sat down for a 90-minute lunch at Pepe’s, where he ordered the chicken stuffed tacos, according to the restaurant owner.

West was sporting his “Make America Great Again” hat.

When asked by restaurant staff why he chose to dine at Pepe’s, West told them he’s always been a fan of the food–especially the tacos, according to the owner, who described him as “down-to-earth” and “kind.”

After lunch, West and his bodyguards took photos with customers and headed to The Cantina, known as “The Can,” to play pool.