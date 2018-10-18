WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A man who went to a gun sale at a suburban Chicago home that ended in the death of an accomplice is being held in lieu of $5 million bond.

Michael J. Zachery of Evanston is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Joseph McHaney of Chicago.

Authorities say Zachery and McHaney went to a house in Lindenhurst on Tuesday to purchase two rifles.

Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it is believed McHaney attacked the homeowner with a hammer after the homeowner asked him for information to complete forms for the sale.

The homeowner shot McHaney to death.

Although he is not accused of pulling the trigger, Zachery is charged under felony murder laws.

A Lake County Public Defender’s Office attorney said in bond court on Wednesday the 23-year-old Zachery has no criminal background.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.