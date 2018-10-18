CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old man shot an intruder who was trying to break into his Calumet Heights neighborhood home Thursday morning.

Police said a 27-year-old man was trying to break into a house near 87th and Euclid around 10:45 a.m.

A 71-year-old man shot the suspect in the hand, and the intruder was arrested a short time later when police arrived.

The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in good condition.

Police said the 71-year-old man has a concealed carry license.

Charges were pending against the intruder.