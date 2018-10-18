CHICAGO (CBS)–A man and a woman were carjacked by a man with a gun as they walked into The Patio, a restaurant in south suburban Orland Park Thursday morning, setting off a chain of events that ended with a foot chase and the suspect running over a police officer.

The offender, described as a black man in his early 20’s, approached the victims on foot in a parking lot on the 7800 block of 159th Street in Orland Park around 12 p.m., according to police. He showed them a handgun and demanded their belongings, including the keys to their 2016 Dodge Charger.

According to Oak Forest police, the suspect headed eastbound on 159th Street at a high rate of speed, striking a construction worker as he turned northbound on Cicero Avenue, police said.

With police in pursuit, he ditched the stolen Charger and ran away on foot.

Next, he carjacked a white Mazda and ran over a police officer who was chasing him. The officer fired his gun at the suspect as he fled in the stolen car, according to police.

The suspect had not been caught as of Thursday evening.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries and has since been released, police said.

The construction worker was listed in stable condition at Christ Advocate Hospital.

Police in Oak Forest and Orland Park are conducting a joint investigation.