(CBS Local) — A house where a victim of the Salem witch trials once lived is on the market for $600,000 just in time for Halloween.

The outside of the Proctor house. (Photo credit: J Barrett & Company)

The nearly 4,000-square-foot (371-square-meter) home built in 1638 was once the home of John Proctor, who was convicted of witchcraft and hanged in 1692. The six-bedroom, two-bathroom home is in Peabody, which at the time was part of Salem.

The Proctor house kitchen (Photo credit: J Barrett & Company)

Real estate agent Joe Cipoletta, of J. Barrett and Co., said some parts of the original structure, including wooden beams, are still visible. It has been modernized and includes an in-ground pool.

A living room in the Proctor house. (Photo credit: J Barrett & Company)

The home’s owner died earlier this month.

Michael Bonfanti, vice president of the Peabody Historical Society, tells The Salem News the organization is looking into whether it’s feasible to purchase the home and make it a public resource.

