CHICAGO (CBS) — Two electric cars, including one dating back to the 1920s, were installed at the Museum of Science and Industry’s famed Transportation Gallery.

A 1923 Milburn Model 27L Light Electric was donated to the museum decades ago. It belonged to former University of Chicago football coach Amos Alonzo Stagg.

The museum said it was donated by Stagg to the museum after his final season as coach in 1933. The car was restored between 1999 and 2001.

That car will be paired with another electric car, the 2008 Tesla Roadster.

The MSI said “the Roadster is the first production car to be launched into space. The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket used CEO Elon Musk’s Roadster as a payload on February 6, 2018.” Back on earth, the Roadster can reach speeds of 125 miles per hour.

The cars will join other innovative transportation models including a Boeing 727, the 999 Steam Locomotive from 1893 and a replica of the 1903 Wright Flyer.