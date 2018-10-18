CHICAGO (CBS)–Extinguishing rumors of a mayoral run in the crowded field to replace Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers also announced this week his decision to retire from the $133,545 salaried office to which he had been appointed by soon-to-be-retired Emanuel.

Two days later, Democratic State Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin–the wife of Ald. Jason stepped up to the plate to say she’s running for Summers’s seat as the city’s treasurer.

Her entry into the race begs the question of whether politicians should be elected to managerial positions with the city.

“I think this is a great opportunity for me to invest in this city to help move it forward,” Conyears-Ervin said.

If elected treasurer, she would get a significant pay increase, doubling her current salary of $67,836.

The city could save thousands if the roles of comptroller and treasurer were combined, according to Dick Simpson, a former Chicago alderman and a professor at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

“You could even combine the role of comptroller and treasurer as an appointed position,” Simpson said. “You could make a saving of a dozen, or a couple of dozen employees that wouldn’t be needed.”

But for now, there are no plans to eliminate or combine the treasurer role with another managerial position.

Ald. Ameya Pawar of the 47th Ward is also said to be considering a run for city treasurer, according to the Sun-Times.

