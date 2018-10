CHICAGO (CBS) — A car lost control on Michigan Avenue Friday, driving across Pioneer Court and slamming into a building.

There were reports of at least four injuries, including three children and one adult.

Crash at pioneer plaza pic.twitter.com/6kL148zH2H — Meredith LF (@lushiousmer) October 19, 2018

The car apparently drove across the courtyard, between the former Chicago Tribune building and the Apple Store, just north of the Chicago River.

Action as viewed from across the street pic.twitter.com/IBgiYcX1dz — Meredith LF (@lushiousmer) October 19, 2018

One of the children was seriously hurt, officials said.