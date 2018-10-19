  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials have announced four finalists seeking the job of independent monitor of Chicago Police Department reforms that are part of a court order .

Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the finalists Thursday.

The attorney general’s website contains background information on the finalists. They are the Coar Monitoring Team, Police Foundation Monitoring Team, Schiff Hardin-CNA Monitoring Team and StoneTurn Monitoring Team.

Madigan and Emanuel must recommend a final choice to U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. Their offices will seek public input on the finalist teams at forums Nov. 3 at the James R. Thompson Center downtown. The first will be 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Comments are also accepted on the website through Nov. 5.

