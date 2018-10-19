Chicago (CBS) – A Chicago man has been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting several children into prostitution.

Lennie Perry, 44, is charged with sex trafficking eight minors under the age of 18. One of his victims was under 14 years old when Perry allegedly enticed the victim to engage in a commercial sex act. Perry trafficked some of his victims from 2012 to 2014, and other victims from 2016 to 2017, according to the charges.

Perry faces a statutory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.