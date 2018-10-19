Chicago (CBS) – Six members of the Latin King street gang have been charged for racketeering and drug conspiracy in Hammond.

The gang members charged include Jeremiah Shane Farmer, 37, of Hammond; Sean Michael Pena, 36, of Hammond; David Ulmenstine, 27, of Harvey; Miguel Angel Marines, 24, of East Chicago; Reynaldo Robles, 27, of Lake Station; and Mark Anthony Toney, 39, of Lake Village.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced the charges.

“This indictment should send a strong message to those engaged in gang and other violent crime,” Kirsch said. “We will focus all of our law enforcement efforts on reducing violent crime in my district.”

The indictment charges the gang members with conspiracy to commit racketeering activity and conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana and Xanax as far back as 1999.

The indictment also charges Farmer, for the first time, with committing a double homicide during the robbery of a Hammond business in 1999.

Fifty people associated with the Latin Kings have been charged in the Northern District of Indiana as part of this case.