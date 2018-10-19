Chicago (CBS) – A Huntley cell phone store employee faces criminal charges for disseminating nude images of a customer without her knowledge or permission.

Justin D. Devine, 23, has been charged with non-consensual dissemination of a sex image, a class 4 felony.

According to Kane County prosecutors, Devine intentionally disseminated five images of the victim’s exposed genitals without the victim’s consent,

On Sept. 19, the victim visited a Verizon retail store in the 12000 block of Route 47 in Huntley. The victim gave her cell phone to Devine, an employee, for assistance. While Devine possessed the victim’s phone, he allegedly sent five sexual images she had of herself on the phone to his personal cell phone.

The victim confronted Devine, who denied any wrongdoing, and then contacted Huntley police.

After an investigation, a Kane County judge issued a warrant for Devine’s arrest, who surrendered to Huntley police on Oct. 17. Devine posted bond and was released.

He will appear in court Nov. 27. If convicted, he faces probation or one to three years of imprisonment.