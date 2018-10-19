  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cell Phone Store, Crime, Huntley, nude images

Chicago (CBS) – A Huntley cell phone store employee faces criminal charges for disseminating nude images of a customer without her knowledge or permission.

Justin D. Devine, 23, has been charged with non-consensual dissemination of a sex image, a class 4 felony.

devine justin Huntley Man Charged For Disseminating Nude Images Without Permission

(Credit: Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office)

According to Kane County prosecutors, Devine intentionally disseminated five images of the victim’s exposed genitals without the victim’s consent,

On Sept. 19, the victim visited a Verizon retail store in the 12000 block of Route 47 in Huntley. The victim gave her cell phone to Devine, an employee, for assistance. While Devine possessed the victim’s phone, he allegedly sent five sexual images she had of herself on the phone to his personal cell phone.

The victim confronted Devine, who denied any wrongdoing, and then contacted Huntley police.

After an investigation, a Kane County judge issued a warrant for Devine’s arrest, who surrendered to Huntley police on Oct. 17. Devine posted bond and was released.

He will appear in court Nov. 27. If convicted, he faces probation or one to three years of imprisonment.