CHICAGO (CBS) — Part of Interstate 57 was shut down for nearly four hours Friday morning, after several shots were fired on the expressway.

Illinois State Police said, around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to a call of a vehicle hit by gunfire in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street.

Police found a BMW with several bullet holes, and a shot-out window.

All northbound lanes were shut down between 127th Street and 119th Street, while troopers searched the road for evidence. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers on the pavement.

The lanes reopened by about 5:45 a.m.

It was the second time in a week that troopers responded to gunfire on I-57. On Saturday, three people were wounded in a shooting on the expressway near 159th Street.

Illinois State Police said there have been at least 10 shootings on I-57 so far this year, and 35 on Chicago area expressways overall in 2018.