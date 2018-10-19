CHICAGO (CBS) — Mega Millions has reached its largest jackpot ever, and the Illinois Lottery is celebrating by giving away hundreds of free tickets.

The $970 million jackpot is the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery will be giving away 970 tickets in at the Thompson Center, starting at 10 a.m. A ticket grab machine will be outside the Thompson Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drawing for Mega Millions will be at 10 p.m. Friday.

Winners can chose how to be paid; either in 29 annual installments, or a one-time lump sum payment. For the $970 million jackpot, the lump sum payment would be $548.6 million before taxes.