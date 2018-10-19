CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been arrested on federal terrorism charges, accused of using social media to try to “spread violent jihad” and encourage others to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS.

Ashraf Al Safoo, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning, following a raid at his home in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

34 year old Chicago man who tells judge he has a Masters Degree in computer science, Ashraf Al Safoo, charged with using social media to spread propaganda supporting violent jihad, etc, in support of #ISIS @cbschicago — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) October 19, 2018

Al Safoo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Federal prosecutors said he is a U.S. citizen with a master’s degree in computer science, and works at an IT company.

Al Safoo allegedly used social media to “spread violent jihad,” and recruit operatives to carry out terrorist attacks for the Islamic State.

He has been ordered held without bail, and a detention hearing has been scheduled for next week.

This is a developing story…