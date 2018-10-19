VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Workers and services at a city hall in northwestern Indiana will be temporarily relocated to a vacant elementary school while city hall undergoes a $4.2 million renovation and expansion.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Valparaiso City Hall will be closed the week of Nov. 19 and services will reopen Nov. 26 at Hayes Leonard Elementary School.

City Council approved a $3 million bond issue to help pay for the project at the century-old City Hall. A one-story addition will house the City Council chambers, which will seat 100 people. The present chambers will be refurbished into a new clerk-treasurer’s office.

Plans call for moving back in late next fall. The building served as a U.S. Post Office until the mid-1980s. It was renovated and opened as City Hall in 1988.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.