Chicago (CBS) — Five people have been charged in the armed carjacking of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Those charged are Raynell Lanford, Javion Bush, Jamar Jarvis and Jamaal Ashshaheed, all of Chicago. The fifth suspect is a juvenile.

On Thursday, the suspects allegedly walked up to the off-duty officer in Edgewater, pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to her Lexus.

Police caught up with the stolen car and chased the suspects to the University of Chicago.

Four of them face charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.