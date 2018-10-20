Chicago (CBS) — Police said they have a man in custody in the disappearance of Daisy Hayes, but her family said the news brings more pain than relief.

Investigators announced Friday Hayes’ boyfriend, 72-year-old Jimmy Jackson, was arrested in Memphis, Tenn. in connection with what’s now a murder case.

65-year-old Hayes, went missing back in May. She was last seen in her apartment off of Minerva and 64th.

Hayes’ family said from the first moments in this investigation, they told police about Jackson. More than five months later, they have more frustration than closure.

Teresa Smith, Hayes’ daughter, said her mother’s disappearance and the investigation has taken a toll on her.

“I’m emotionally torn,” Smith said. “I’m drained. I barely sleep. I barely eat. I’m trying to maintain an everyday life, but it’s hard.”

Sunday would have been the victim’s 66th birthday. The family is still in the process of finding out where Hayes’ remains are. Her family believes she was brutally murdered and stuffed in a suitcase.

The family and another group, Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere, want more communication and transparency from Chicago police in cases like this.

CBS 2 reached out to Chicago police for comment but have not received a response.