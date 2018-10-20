Chicago (CBS) — Friends and family of a missing Tinley Park teacher hope to reignite interest in his disappearance.

They will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday for Dan Jarski at Andrews High School, where he taught. Jarski has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his wallet and cell phone behind at his Grant Park home.

Two days later, his abandoned van was found in the woods.

Despite a bleak trail of evidence, his family is still praying, hoping he’ll be found safe.