Chicago (CBS) — Wine Riot returns to Chicago’s Revel Fulton Market this weekend and will world-class wines alongside bites from top restaurants.

The event will include interactive tastings and crash courses for wine novices and experts alike.

Jason Tesauro, Wine Riot’s creative director, said it is meant to help people be less intimidated by wines, especially those they are unfamiliar with.

The goal for attendees is to “catch a buzz but also some buzzwords,” Tesauro said.

Anyone 21 and older is able to attend Wine Riot, but Tesauro said it’s especially gaged towards millennials because they aren’t afraid to try new things and unconventional combinations.

Tickets to Wine Riot cost $65. For more information, visit Wine Riot’s website.