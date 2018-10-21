Chicago (CBS) — Taking place annually in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Lynn Sage Foundation’s “In Good Taste” campaign regularly raises more than $100,000 to fund breast cancer research in Chicago.

The event started in 2008 with 40 restaurants and now has more than 200 Chicago eateries participating. Until Oct. 31, participating restaurants will donate proceeds from select dishes and drinks to help find a cure for breast cancer. Patrons can also add a donation directly to their bill.

The money raised from “In Good Taste” benefits the Lynn Sage Scholars Program, which provides two-year scholarships to young researchers at Northwestern University and Rush University.

Laura Sage was 13 when her mother Lynn passed away from breast cancer. Since 2003, Laura and her family have been raising funds exclusively for Chicago-based breast cancer researchers.

“When we started the organization over a decade ago, we were interested in broadening awareness,” Sage said. “Today I’m not worried about people being comfortable talking about breast cancer. What I’m now focused on is trying to eradicate the disease.”

For a full list of participants or to learn more about the campaign, visit the Lynn Sage Foundation’s website.

The Lynn Sage Foundation will also be participating in Chill Nov. 8 at Merchandise Mart. For $125, attendees will be able to sample over 150 wines and food from 50 local restaurants. For more information, visit Chill’s website.