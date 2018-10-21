One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle talking to a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old man on the street when shots were fired by an unknown offender in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue at approximately 3:41 p.m.

The victim sitting inside his vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 34-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 32-year-old victim was shot in the buttocks and also taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.