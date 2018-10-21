Chicago (CBS) — The clean up continues this morning after high winds caused major damage and power outages in the area.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 45 to 65 miles per hour across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Although no one was hurt, the weather affected 80,000 ComEd customers. There are still 2,600 people in Will County without power.

Cell phone video shows heavy smoke as high winds brought down active power lines in the Gage Park neighborhood. The power lines came crashing down on semi trucks parked in a business lot.

In Algonquin, there were downed branches and tree limbs. Some power lines even landed on top of a car.

The same scene played out in Joliet on Houbolt Road by the community college with a mixture of snow flurries. Police blocked off several streets for safety due to downed trees.

Meanwhile, some people living in Sterling Estates in Justice spent eight hours without power.

Tricia Wilbanks said the outages made it difficult for her to take care of her mother who’s on oxygen.

“Trying to keep her oxygen going has been pretty hard,” Wilbanks said. “She’s ok now.”