CHICAGO (CBS)–Loyola’s improbable run to the Final Four didn’t have the perfect ending, but their storybook season will never be forgotten. Megan Mawicke tells us how the Ramblers are turning the page in Rogers Park.

Seven months after captivating the country, Loyola head Coach Porter Moser won’t let his Ramblers dwell on their dream season .

“I didn’t want to talk about it, didn’t want to refer to it. It was all about how are we going to get better as a program. We cannot stay the same and we have this mantra of no entitlement. We have to work for what we earn.” Porter Moser says.

Loyola is younger but returns three starters and four of their top seven scorers including the Missouri Valley Player of the Year Clayton Custer who hit the game winner against Tennessee in the big dance. Their identity stays the same.

“We added some skill guys, but defensively has to be our bread and butter.” – Porter Moser

“We’re still hungry, gritty team that is still chasing and we haven’t done anything yet.” – Marques Townes

“I think that this team can be just as good as last year or even better than last year, but at this time we shouldn’t be that far along. We still have that core of leaders to help the young guys along” – Clayton Custer

And the AP Preseason College Basketball poll came out today. Loyola is outside the Top 25 coming in at 26. They know it doesn’t mean much, but the snub motivates them.

“I don’t care, I’ll care in February what the Top 25 is that will kind of mean something” – Porter Moser

“Coming off the year we had, still having some pretty key pieces for us, obviously it’s going to sting a little, as we saw last year we weren’t even close to thinking about being ranked at the beginning of the year and we got better and look where we ended up.” – Clayton Custer

Time to prove themselves all over again. on the north side, Megan Mawicke, CBS 2 News.