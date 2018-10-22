CHICAGO (CBS)–A convicted sex offender is in custody, being questioned in the disappearance of Ashley Tucker, a 25-year-old woman who went missing Oct. 13.

There are few clues in Tucker’s disappearance, but on Monday police announced Peter Zabala was suspected of being the last person to see Tucker. Zabala had been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Illinois Sex Offender Registry shows Zabala, 42, has a record in Will County including murder with intent to kill and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 16-years-old.

No charges have been filed in Tucker’s disappearance.