CHICAGO (CBS)–Four people were shot in the Burnside neighborhood while attending what is believed to be a funeral or memorial service on Monday afternoon. Police reported shots fired on the 9200 block of S. Cottage Grove. Police are advising to avoid the area.

Police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting happened outside a funeral home as visitors were getting into their cars after the service.

UPDATE: Early reports indicate the shooting allegedly occurred outside of a funeral home as the services ended and people were getting in their cars Expect a heavy police response in the area — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 22, 2018

Three of the victims were taken to University of Chicago trauma center and one was sent to Christ Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The victims’ ages, genders and conditions were not immediately available. This is a developing story.