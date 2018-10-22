CHICAGO (CBS)–According to the Aurora Police Department, there is an Endangered Missing Person Advisory being issued for Anastasia B Cappello. She was last heard from on Sept. 13.

Cappello is a 24-year-old white female with black hair and green eyes. According to the advisory, she is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 130 pounds. The woman has a tattoo on her neck that reads, “goal oriented” and she is wearing a nose ring.

The Aurora police said Cappello is bipolar, off her medications and thought to be suicidal.