CHICAGO (CBS)– A Glenbard East High School student has been charged with threatening the school.

Eighteen-year-old Jairus Castillo posted a threatening Instagram post of a male, not Castillo, holding an AR-15 style rifle. According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, the post stated, “He’s shooting up the school Monday 3rd period after the bell.”

He has been charged with one count of Disorderly Conduct for the “Threat of Violence at a School,” a class four felony. Bond for Castillo has been set at $75,000.

“Threatening the safety and security of thousands of teachers, staff and students is not a joke,” State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “Any threat to the well-being of our students and teachers will be fully investigated and anyone suspected of such behavior will be charged accordingly.

Castillo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.