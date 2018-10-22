CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of 2-year-old Julien Gonzalez, who was killed in the Hermosa neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said the suspect was arrested overnight in connection to two murders, including Gonzalez’s death. Authorities planned to provide further details Monday morning at Police Headquarters.

BREAKING: Overnight, #ChicagoPolice Detectives arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 2 victims including two-year old Julian Gonzalez who was tragically killed while sitting with family outside his home on Oct 6th. Press briefing @ 1030 at CPD HQ on charging details pic.twitter.com/VvpI3XGG6L — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 22, 2018

Gonzalez was shot and killed on Oct. 6, while standing on the sidewalk at a party attended by gang members in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn. A fight broke out between two women at the party, and it spilled out into an alley.

Moments later, someone started shooting. One of the bullets struck Gonzalez in the neck as he was standing on the sidewalk with an 18-year-old man, who was shot in the leg.

Gonzalez was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.