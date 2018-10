CHICAGO (CBS)–Three people were taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Calumet Park on Northbound I-57, Illinois State Police said.

It was not immediately clear whether all the people taken to the hospital were shot.

All northbound lanes were closed between 127th and 119th Street as of 8:45 p.m., police said.

Another shooting occurred near the same stretch of highway a few days ago, during the early morning hours of Oct. 19.

This story is developing.