By Jim Williams
Bruce Rauner, election, governor, Illinois, JB Pritzker, Jim Williams

CHICAGO (CBS)–Candidates in the Illinois governor’s race have spent more than $207 million on T.V. ads this election season–making this year’s election one of the most expensive gubernatorial races in American history.

Republican Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has spent $71 million, compared to democratic opponent J.B. Pritzker’s $136 million.

The two billionaires’ self-funded missions for governor has raised some eyebrows, including at “Reform for Illinois,” where critics say the wealthy candidates’ hefty checkbooks have left other qualified candidates out in the cold.

“Other candidates might have great ideas–they might have innovative ideas for government–they might have more experience or more talent and they might be more representative of the average voter.

With an average voter turnout rate of about 50 percent statewide, an anticipated 3.8 million people will vote, with each vote costing the candidates $54.

“All that money could go to such better use,” Lakeview resident David Greer said. “It’s a shame they feel the need to spend all that money. ”

Rauner spent $65 million four years ago when he ran for his first year as governor.

 