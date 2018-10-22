CHICAGO (CBS)—Kanye West has donated $73,540 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia—the candidate Chance the Rapper endorsed last week.

Enyia, one of the lesser-known mayoral candidates in the race to replace Rahm Emanuel in 2019, owed that exact amount to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Enyia—the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce–ran for mayor four years ago, but dropped her bid after the signatures she collected on her petition were challenged.

The Tribune reports she never closed her campaign account and was fined by state election officials for not complying with campaign laws.

Kim Kardashian’s husband has been seen around Chicago more often than usual lately. West was in town in September meeting with Emanuel’s close confidant Michael Sacks, and was seen sipping champagne in the Michigan Avenue Gucci store.

A week after his well-publicized meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office earlier this month, he swung by Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant in Naperville on Thursday.

Both Chicago natives, Chance the Rapper and West are well-known friends. West’s financial support for Enyia comes a few days after Chance the Rapper offered his endorsement.

Chance said last week his support would involve more than just an endorsement, and that he would continue supporting her campaign throughout the election.“

Claiming several candidates sought his endorsement, Chance said he wanted to support the candidate he felt would best do the job of mayor, not a candidate viewed as the most likely to win the race.