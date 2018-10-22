CHICAGO (CBS) — An arson suspect is in custody Monday afternoon, after an explosion and fire at former Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade’s former home in south suburban South Holland.

The explosion happened around 1:15 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of East 158th Street in South Holland. A police officer at the scene said the home was once owned by former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade.

#Dolton Home explosion -authorities say arson suspect in custody. @cbschicago PaulGoddard FB pic pic.twitter.com/hlMSoGvvuz — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) October 22, 2018

According to published reports, Wade sold the home for $300,000 in 2016.

Authorities said an arson suspect was in custody. Police said the person was taken into custody a few blocks away from the scene, but would not provide further information on the suspect.

Wade played one season for the Bulls. He has played 13 of his 15 seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat.

