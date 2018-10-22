(CBS Local)– Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling approximately 2,490,593 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

The taquitos were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10.

The following products are subject to recall:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The products have the establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

The issue was discovered last week when Ruiz Food Products, Inc., makers of Ruiz, El Monterey, Tornados and Three Bold Brothers brand foodstuffs, was notified the diced onions used in the above items could have been contaminated.