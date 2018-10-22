CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash Sunday evening in Homer Township, officials said.

A 61-year-old man from Elk Grove Village was driving around 9:20 p.m. when he crossed the center lane on Archer Avenue near I-355, state police said. The man hit another vehicle head-on and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Jennifer Balice, was killed in the accident, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

State police are currently investigating the crash.