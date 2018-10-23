  • CBS 2On Air

Indiana, Merrillville

CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman from Merrillville, Indiana has been charged with murder after originally telling police she “watched the love of her life commit suicide,” the Northwest Indiana Times reports. 

Alycia Caparelli, 33, was charged Tuesday following a 10-month-long investigation surrounding the death of a man that she allegedly staged as a suicide, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, she said she saw her boyfriend Timothy Riley commit suicide Dec. 1, 2017 after police found Riley suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

She was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at Lake County Jail in the death of Riley, 35, of Hammond.

This story is developing. 

 

 