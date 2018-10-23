WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois court has handed a 12–year prison sentence to a suburban Chicago man for an armed robbery two years ago.

A statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says a judge sentenced 21-year-old Joshua Phillips, of Glen Ellyn, on Monday. Phillips pleaded guilty in September to one count of armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Phillips and an accomplice, Alonzo Alexander, forced a victim at gunpoint into his car at night on November 26, 2016.

They then made him drive from one ATM to another withdrawing cash. The men were arrested a month later.

The 22-year-old Alexander, of Wheaton, pleaded guilty to the same armed robbery count. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19.

They must serve 50 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.

