(CBS) — After 98 years of business, Gayety’s Chocolates and Ice Cream will be closing.

Gayety’s opened in 1920 and has been family-owned and operated for three generations. The beloved business is best known for their hand-dipped chocolates and homemade ice cream.

The owners took to Facebook to update their customers on the sad news.

“Good morning Gayety’s customers, you may have noticed we have had our doors closed in recent weeks,” The post stated. “We were trying to find a solution to keep the doors of Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream open. Unfortunately, after 98 great years, we have officially closed. We want to give a big thank you to all our customers for a wonderful 98 years! It has been an absolute pleasure serving this community!”

By 3 p.m. Tuesday there were already 1,800 shares and over 900 comments on the Facebook post.

Karen Giudice, one of the many saddened customers commented on the post and shared her family’s connection to Gayety’s.

“Sad news,” Giudice said. “My grandparents met at Gayety on the South Side in 1929 and married soon after. My grandmother was an employee at the time. I would’ve loved to visit to see what magic still existed there.”

Nancy Gonzales Alverez commented that she did even get to say goodbye or have her last piece of candy.

“I’m heartbroken and very sad,” she said. “If I win the mega millions/billion I’ll help you reopen.”