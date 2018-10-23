CHICAGO (CBS)—A shooting on Interstate 57 Monday night left two men dead and another person injured. The incident, in Calumet Park, happened about six miles from another I-57 shooting about a week ago in Markham that injured three people.

Shootings on Illinois highways are an increasingly-common occurrence, prompting some motorists like Jerrell Simpson to worry about who might be driving in the next lane.

Monday night’s shooting near 123rd Street happened just before 8 p.m. It was the 11th shooting on I-57 reported so far this year and the 37th expressway shooting in the state in 2018.

“I pick up my kids and you know, going downtown from the south so it’s really scary,” Simpson said. “People need to do their jobs and figure it out—people are dying.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation has more than 300 cameras positioned along the highways, but a spokesperson would not tell CBS 2 whether cameras captured last night’s shooting.

None of those cameras shoot video, however, and an IDOT spokesperson says there are no plans to upgrade to a video surveillance system.

“It’s amazing how they can record you speeding or something like that but they can’t record no one shooting,” said motorist Alfonso Kyles.