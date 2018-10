CHICAGO (CBS)–Cook County Judge Joseph Claps was acquitted Tuesday of a misdemeanor gun charge.

Claps dropped an object that appeared to be a firearm as he entered t the Criminal Courts building at the 26th and California courthouse on July 3.

A judge on Tuesday dropped the charge after his attorney, Thomas Breen, argued there was no proof the object was a weapon.

Breen claimed in court that deputies who were nearby when the object dropped would have reacted quickly if it had been a firearm.