HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (CBS Local) — A Texas man who was apparently angered that his girlfriend’s baby shower was running late was arrested Monday after police say he the placed the barrel of a loaded gun between her eyes.

Police say Raymond Allen Strange, 42, and his girlfriend apparently had an agreement that the party would end at 7 p.m. on Sunday. But when Strange returned to the home they share shortly after 7:30 p.m., the baby shower party was still going. The girlfriend went to a separate room from the party with Strange and apologized to him, according to police.

Strange then stated everyone had to leave, grabbed a handgun, loaded it and “pointed it at the female of the house’s head, placing the barrel against her head touching her skin between the eyes,” police said Monday.

Strange had just recently learned he was the father of the baby, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.

Strange was taken into custody Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. He was booked in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.