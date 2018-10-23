CHICAGO (CBS)–School boards across Illinois are debating the same question–should teachers be armed in the classroom? The Oak Park Elementary School District 97 board on Tuesday night voted against a measure to pair teachers with guns, and other districts will take the same vote in the near future.

The rise in U.S. mass school shootings has opened the door for the hot button issue to take center stage at school boards across the U.S.

School officials from each district will eventually bring their voices to the Illinois State Board of Education where state officials will weigh in.

The issue of whether to allow guns in classrooms has sharply divided Americans. Both sides were heard at tonight’s District 97 school board meeting.

