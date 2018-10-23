CHICAGO (CBS)–A former youth is facing criminal charges for attempting to entice a teenager to send nude pictures over text message, while he was working at a church in Aurora. Paxton D. Singer, the 24-year-old Sugar Grove resident, was arrested on Oct. 17.

According to the Kane County Judicial Center, the Sugar Grove man sent text messages to the victim who he knew was under the age of 17 while he was an employed by the Harvest Bible Chapel in Aurora. Over text message from 2016 to 2018, Singer asked the victim to spend the weekend with him, remove clothing, along with other questions that were sexual in nature.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon charged Singer with the offense of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and the offense of disorderly conduct,a Class C misdemeanor. Singer posted 10 percent of his $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 11.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Singer should call DCFS at 1-800-252-2873 or the Kane County CAC at (630) 208-5160.