CHICAGO (CBS/CNN) — The Secret Service has intercepted suspicious packages mailed to former President Barack Obama’s home in D.C., and former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s home in New York. Police later evacuated the Time Warner Center, where CNN’s New York offices are located.

At least two of the packages contained crude but functional low-ordnance explosive devices, a law enforcement official told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton. The devices consisted of a pipe, wires and black powder, the official said.

Packages mailed to the Obama and Clinton homes were identified as “potential explosive devices’ during mail screening procedures, and were intercepted before they were delivered, according to the Secret Service.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

The package addressed to Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., was intercepted Wednesday morning. The package sent to Clinton’s home in Westchester County, New York, was intercepted Tuesday night.

“The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the Secret Service stated.

Obama also owns a home in the Kenwood neighborhood in Chicago, but there was no evidence of additional security or an investigation of a suspicious package at that home on Wednesday.

“The daily security responsibilities for the Obama family are under the US Secret Service. While there are no specific threats to Chicago, we are in real time communication with the Secret Service and are monitoring these investigations,” Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Michael Carroll wrote in an email.

CBS New York reports another possible pipe bomb was found Wednesday morning in the mail room at Time Warner building in Columbus Circle, where CNN’s offices are located. The building has been evacuated. CNN personnel could be seen evacuating the building while the channel was on air.

The device at the Time Warner Center was found in the building’s mailroom. It was described as a pipe with wires and was sent through the U.S. Postal Service, CBS New York reports.

The device appeared to be a viable explosive, according to authorities. The NYPD roped off areas and kept pedestrians away from the building. There was a massive police response at the scene.

CNN reported the package discovered in New York was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, citing city and local law enforcement sources. At noon, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement that police had safely removed the package from the building.

A law enforcement official said investigators are treating the incidents as if they are linked. No one has claimed responsibility for sending the packages.

The Secret Service said reports that it also intercepted a suspicious package mailed to the White House are “incorrect.”

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the device mailed to the Clinton home resembled a pipe bomb, similar to an explosive device sent to the home of billionaire financier George Soros that was discovered on Monday.

“There is a strong suspicion” the two packages intended for Obama and Clinton are connected to the package targeting Soros, another law enforcement source said.

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders condemned “the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures.”

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Sanders said in a statement Wednesday morning. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have confirmed police are investigating a possible suspicious package at the offices of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Sunrise, Florida. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Agents are investigating the source of the packages to identify who sent them.

