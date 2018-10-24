CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-day hearing begins Wednesday in federal court, allowing the public to weigh in on a proposed consent decree governing sweeping changes at the Chicago Police Department.

The proposed reforms are the result of a 225-page report released by the U.S. Justice Department, following a “pattern and practice investigation” of CPD’s use of force. The scathing report found systemic violations of civil rights, noting officers regularly have used excessive force and discriminated against minorities.

The Justice Department’s report led Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to file a lawsuit seeking court-enforced reforms at CPD. Madigan and the Emanuel administration negotiated a proposed consent decree that spells out new rules for police training, discipline, oversight, and use of force.

The final draft of the consent decree would require use of force policies to be reviewed every year. Officers also would be required to use verbal de-escalation tactics, and would be prohibited from using stun guns when suspects are running away. Officers also would be required to document every time they point their gun at someone.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow has final approval over the decree, but first will hold two days of hearings allowing the public to comment on the changes planned for the Chicago Police Department.

Members of the public will get five minutes each to make suggestions. The first hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but people who wish to speak must register with approved identification starting at 7 a.m. A lottery system will be used to determine who will be allowed to speak, and when. The lottery will be drawn at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who registers but doesn’t get a chance to speak will be allowed to submit written comments on the decree.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has filed a brief opposing the decree. He has criticized the plan, calling it a “colossal mstake.”

“Micromanaging the CPD through a federal court order isn’t justified. Really, it’s an insult to the department. We do not need to treat Chicago’s officers like some sort of rogue police department because of the actions of a few,” he said. “Chicago police are not the problem. Chicago police are the solution.”

Legal analysts have said Sessions can’t stop the agreement from moving forward as long as the city and state remain committed to the decree.

“If the city and the state attorney general remain committed to this agreement, the federal government can’t undo it,” Northwestern University Law School professor Sheila Bedi said.