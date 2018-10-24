CHICAGO (CBS)–Highland Park teacher Mathew Joseph Laird has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography. The Glenview man was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Mathew Joseph Laird is a teacher at North Shore Academy in Highland Park and a former teacher at Loyola Academy in Wilmette.

Information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted detectives that Laird had uploaded child pornographic images to an adult website. According to Glenview police, detectives located several hundred child pornographic images and videos on his electronic devices, some images including former female high school students.

According to police, the 32-year-old is also charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, with one assault being a juvenile student at the time of the incident. Laird will be held without bail.

No bail for teacher Mathew Joseph Laird. He’s charged w/Possession & Dissemination of Child Pornography & Sexual Assault. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yQBBXgnkxj — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) October 24, 2018

Loyola Academy officials released a statement acknowledging Laird’s past employment with the school, and explaining the steps they are taking to alert former students.

“At this point, it is unknown to us whether or to what extent any former Loyola student has been impacted, but we are continuing to cooperate fully with the Glenview Police Department in its ongoing investigation of this matter,” Loyola Academy stated.

Laird taught at Loyola Academy from 2011 to 2014 and served as the scholastic bowl moderator between 2004 and 2014. He also coached at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.