CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are investigating a Hammond home invasion. According to Hammond police, four to six Hispanic males wearing dark clothing entered the residence early Monday afternoon.

Two of the people in the home were tied up and one was struck with a hard object. One of the suspects is believed to have had a handgun, according to police.

Police Chief John Doughty stated in a press release, “this was an isolated incident and investigative efforts are leading us to believe that this incident will not be repeated.”

Three people, between the ages of 17 and 20 reside in the home. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 219-852-2978.