CHICAGO (CBS) — Orland Park police responded to a report of carjacking in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 7800 block of 159 Street

A male offender approached a male and female victim who had existed a 2016 Dodge Charger. The male offender, holding a handgun, demanded a purse as well as keys to the car. The offender then entered the car and drove away eastbound on 159 Street.

The vehicle was shortly after involved in a crash at 159 and Cicero in Oak Forest. Police recovered the car, but the offender fled the scene on foot.

The offender then committed another armed armed carjacking. While leaving the scene with the second stolen vehicle, the offender struck an Oak Forest police officer who was chasing him on foot.

According to the Orland Park and Oak Forest Police, the offender is described as a black male in his early 20’s, 5’08’’ to 6ft, medium build. The offender was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orland Park Police.