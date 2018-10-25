  • CBS 2On Air

By Derrick Blakley
CHICAGO (CBS)–Make no mistake–republican Congressional nominee Arthur Jones doesn’t want to be mistaken as a friend to Jews or Israel.

He’s made his statement loud and clear by distributing a logo to advertise his controversial views of intolerance and hatred.

“I’m saying the overwhelming majority of the Jewish population in this country are either Zionists–which means they put the interest of Israel first–or they’re communist,” Jones said.

But instead of designing his own logo, he stole one from an Arabic-American group.

And that group isn’t pleased about it.

