CHICAGO (CBS)–Jewel paid 15 dollars to get a birth certificate only to find out there was typo. Her mother’s name was spelled incorrectly.

“That was totally ridiculous,” Jewel said. “My mom is now deceased and her name is special to our family. That information should be corrected.”

Jewel needs the birth certificate to get a passport.

She’s planning a cruise with her sisters for her 60th birthday. The only way to get her passport is to spell her mother’s name the way it is, incorrectly, written on the certificate.

CBS 2’s Rob Johnson has the full story: